SoftBank has bigger reasons than Beijing to sell Alibaba

Cash is crucial to Son’s empire for multiple reasons. First, he put the Vision Fund on the hook for 7% in annual payments on $40 billion of preferred equity right from the start, regardless of the portfolio’s earnings. While more than half of that prioritized capital has since been returned to investors, the fund still bears the burden of making cash disbursements no matter what happens. The upshot is that any money that does flow in must first go to this special group of shareholders before any can be passed on to SoftBank Group.