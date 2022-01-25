Some clues from game theory on what Putin might do next

An ideal method of deterrence would be to threaten Putin with heavy penalties for attacking Ukraine, while giving him a corresponding increase in power somewhere else. Where might that be? The US does not want trouble in the Baltics, nor does it want Russia to have a stronger military presence in Venezuela and Cuba, as Putin has threatened. Over time, there will be fewer and fewer acceptable ways of distracting Russia’s leader from larger and more dangerous prizes.

