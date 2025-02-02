How Ashoke Mukherjee brought high-fidelity sound to India with Sonodyne
Summary
- From a turbulent Bengal in the 1970s to a pioneering force in Indian audio engineering, Sonodyne’s journey is a testament to resilience, innovation, and passion.
The 1970s were a turbulent era for industry in Bengal. Violent strikes and frequent bandhs drove many Kolkata-based companies to relocate. In this challenging environment, a young engineer made a bold and seemingly foolhardy decision—to start an audio products business in 1970.