How Ashoke Mukherjee brought high-fidelity sound to India with Sonodyne

Entrepreneurship in the city had all but dried up as left-wing politics gained ground. Yet, Ashoke Mukherjee, the son of an ICI (UK) employee, was determined to carve his own path. Raised in an upper-middle-class family, he pursued his early education in Kanpur before earning a degree in electronics and communications from Roorkee University (now IIT Roorkee). Named Best Student of the Year, a lucrative job seemed the obvious next step.

While most of his classmates opted for government jobs or higher studies abroad, Mukherjee chose a different route. He joined GEC (UK) as an R&D engineer in the radio division, where he gained invaluable experience across departments, from tool rooms and paint shops to marketing.

Most parents would have been content with such a career trajectory—but not Mukherjee’s father. Throughout his son's formative years, he offered a singular piece of advice: “Whatever you do, your objective should be to sign cheques for at least 100 people."

Birth of Sonodyne His fascination with audio engineering had begun at Roorkee, where he spent hours in the lab, at the electronics hobby center, and buried in audio magazines. The turning point came when someone brought him a Danish amplifier for repair.

“I found it quite simple to make," he recalls. “Based on this, I developed the first Sonodyne amplifier, using locally available components from BEL and Phillips."

And so, in 1970, Sonodyne was born. The name reflected his passion—“Sono" for sound and “Dyne" for dynamism, both in music and in business. Dyne is also a unit of force.

Mukherjee faced enormous challenges. In the early 1970s, India’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem was virtually non-existent. Component suppliers were scarce, and expertise in audio engineering was limited. A stroke of luck came when the State Bank of India provided 100% financing without collateral. But the real breakthrough arrived when Junior Statesman (JS), a popular youth magazine, featured Sonodyne in a cover story. Almost overnight, distributors and dealers across India took notice.

Despite limited resources, Mukherjee hired fresh engineering graduates from prestigious institutions like IIT Kharagpur, Jadavpur University, Science College, and Bengal Engineering College. His wife, Monidipa—an engineer from Bengal Engineering College—was also part of the core team.

An audio powerhouse From its inception, Sonodyne focused on R&D, striving for high-quality sound despite the constraints of the license-permit raj. With imports restricted and quality local parts hard to source, Mukherjee’s small team improvised, ensuring performance and reliability without compromising on quality.

Sonodyne’s first product—a range of integrated amplifiers—became a revelation for Kolkata’s music lovers. At a time when imported music systems were prohibitively expensive, Sonodyne brought high-fidelity sound within reach. Unlike most Indian systems, which struggled with basic sound reproduction, Mukherjee’s designs focused on minimizing distortion and achieving faithful music playback.

As demand grew, Sonodyne expanded its portfolio, introducing loudspeakers, turntables, and tape decks. By the late 1980s, the brand had built a cult following, with innovations like advanced heat sinking in amplifiers—critical for India’s tropical climate.

Global competition The 1991 economic liberalization saw global audio giants entering India. Some Japanese companies approached Sonodyne with joint venture proposals, offering to import their products for Indian distribution. But by then, Sonodyne was already exporting to Germany, the UK, and Australia. With a strong brand, robust R&D, and an expanding global footprint, Mukherjee saw little value in such partnerships.

Today, Sonodyne operates R&D and manufacturing facilities in Kolkata and Mumbai. Mukherjee’s elder son, Anindya—an accomplished musician with a background in physics—now leads the company.

His younger son, Aryesh, is a scientist working independently in machine learning. While Sonodyne no longer dominates the market as it did in the 1970s and 80s, it is actively diversifying into new business segments and emerging technologies to engage younger consumers.

The legacy Mukherjee’s contribution to Indian industry extends far beyond building a successful company. Sonodyne proved that Indian firms could manufacture world-class audio equipment, setting technical standards for the industry. It also validated the existence of a domestic market for high-fidelity sound systems.

Now in his seventies, Mukherjee remains an avid art collector and an orchid enthusiast. His advice to entrepreneurs is simple: “Be honest and stay positive and stay true to your commitments. Ups and downs are part of business so focus on the goal and never give up."