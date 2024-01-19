South Africa Stages a Farce at The Hague
Joshua Muravchik , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 19 Jan 2024, 02:00 PM IST
SummaryThe case against Israel is a travesty, the International Court of Justice a feckless disgrace.
The scene at The Hague is straight out of Hollywood. The government of South Africa, heroic slayer of apartheid, has petitioned the august International Court of Justice to condemn Israel for the crime of genocide. It sounds like high drama, but it’s a farce.
