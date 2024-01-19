South Africa Stages a Farce at The Hague

The scene at The Hague is straight out of Hollywood. The government of South Africa, heroic slayer of apartheid, has petitioned the august International Court of Justice to condemn Israel for the crime of genocide. It sounds like high drama, but it’s a farce.

The African National Congress dismantled the evil of apartheid without great bloodshed, thanks largely to the grace of Nelson Mandela. But for all his greatness at home, Mandela was hypocritical when it came to other countries.

He was buddies with Libya’s megalomaniacal tyrant, Moammar Gadhafi, and supported other brutal dictators such as Cuba’s Fidel Castro and Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe. He sold weapons to Syria’s Hafez al-Assad and nurtured a bond with the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Yasser Arafat.

His successors embrace Hamas and equivocate on Russia. Pretoria was unmoved when the court issued a preliminary finding in March 2022 ordering Russia to cease all military action in Ukraine. The United Nations General Assembly repeatedly voted by huge margins to reprove Russia, but South Africa always abstained, joining paragons such as China, Cuba and Vietnam.

The court, part of the U.N., reflects the organization’s fecklessness and hypocrisy. Current justices represent China, Somalia, Uganda, Morocco, Lebanon, India and Russia, and the body shares the U.N.’s egregious anti-Israel bias. In 2004 it issued an “advisory opinion" against the security barrier with which Israel blocked the entry of the terrorist bombers who took the lives of more than 1,000 Israelis during the second intifada of 2000-05.

Israel argued that it was acting in self-defense, a right outlined in Article 51 of the U.N. Charter: “Nothing in the present Charter shall impair the inherent right of individual and collective self-defense if an armed attack occurs against a member of the United Nations." But the court’s ruling dismissed this, saying “Article 51 . . . recognizes the existence of an inherent right of self-defense in the case of armed attack by one State against another State. However, Israel does not claim that the attacks against it are imputable to a foreign state."

This was preposterous. The article speaks of an attack against a state; not that the attack must be by a state instead of by terrorists. If there were any doubt of anti-Israel bias here, three years earlier the U.N. Security Council responded to the attacks of 9/11 by unanimously adopting a call on all states to “take all necessary steps" to “combat all forms of terrorism," basing this explicitly on “the inherent right of individual or collective self-defense in accordance with the Charter."

Today the stench surrounding Pretoria and the court has grown even more nauseating. Hamas, not Israel, is guilty of genocide. Hamas’s charter, issued in 1988, says that Israel “will continue to exist until Islam will obliterate it," adding that “our struggle against the Jews is very great and very serious."

It portrays Jews as diabolical: “They were behind World War I, when they were able to destroy the Islamic Caliphate. . . . They obtained the Balfour Declaration, formed the League of Nations through which they could rule the world. They were behind World War II . . . and paved the way for the establishment of their state. It was they who instigated the replacement of the League of Nations with the United Nations and the Security Council to enable them to rule the world through them."

Fittingly, citing the Quran, the charter “aspires to the realization of Allah’s promise" to exterminate the Jews. Hamas issued another document in 2017, omitting its blatant antisemitism but not its determination to destroy Israel. While some have called it a new charter, it isn’t labeled as such and it supplements rather than replaces the earlier document.

Hamas’s genocidal intent isn’t mere words. Its Oct. 7 invasion targeted primarily civilians: women, infants and the elderly. Hamas murderers made ecstatic phone calls home in celebration. Soon after, senior Hamas leader Ghazi Hamad declared, “There will be a second, a third, a fourth" similar massacre.

South Africa charges that Israel is violating the Genocide Prevention Convention, which prohibited “acts committed with intent to destroy in whole or in part, a national . . . group." But if that has been Israel’s intent, it has botched the job. The population of Gaza has increased sixfold since Israel captured it in 1967. It is growing by 2.07% annually, according to the CIA’s World Fact Book. Life expectancy is 74.8, nearly that of America. Until Oct. 7, thousands entered Israel each year for medical care.

After Oct. 7, Israel swore to destroy Hamas, a task complicated by Hamas’s disregard for the laws of war. Its fighters rarely wear uniforms to distinguish them from civilians and use protected spaces like hospitals and ambulances to store and fire weapons. Its tunnels lie beneath the civilian infrastructure.

Hamas says 23,000 Gazans have died; Israel says about 8,000 were Hamas fighters. If these numbers are accurate, this ratio of civilian to military casualties is comparable to other recent wars that weren’t fought in an urban environment, which speaks to Israel’s efforts to minimize harm to noncombatants.

Perhaps now Hamas will claim that Israel was behind Oct. 7, just as it blames Jews for the world wars, as another excuse for its genocidal attacks. That would be a fitting addition to South Africa’s farce.

Mr. Muravchik, a professor at the Institute of World Politics, is author of “Heaven on Earth: The Rise, Fall and Afterlife of Socialism" and of “Making David Into Goliath: How the World Turned Against Israel."