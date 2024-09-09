Speedy execution holds the key to the success of India’s semiconductor thrust
Summary
- A pact for computer chips with Singapore follows similar deals India has signed with the US and EU. As our own wafer-making fabs emerge, we could look forward to strategic autonomy in this vital field—provided we move quickly on our plans.
India’s new semiconductor pact with Singapore, like similar deals forged with the US and EU last year, exhibits a resolve to put an Indian stamp on a sector characterized by input shortages, supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tension between the US and China.