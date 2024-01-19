‘Stochastic Parrot’: A Name for AI That Sounds a Bit Less Intelligent
SummaryAn ancient Greek word for guesswork fuels a term that suggests supersmart computer programs are just mimicking whatever they see
On Jan. 5, a few hundred linguists gathered in a ballroom in midtown Manhattan to mull various nominations for the American Dialect Society’s 2023 Word of the Year. As chair of the society’s new words committee, I oversaw the lively colloquy, which attracted many members of the group and the larger Linguistic Society of America.