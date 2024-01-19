‘Stochastic Parrot’: A Name for AI That Sounds a Bit Less Intelligent

On Jan. 5, a few hundred linguists gathered in a ballroom in midtown Manhattan to mull various nominations for the American Dialect Society’s 2023 Word of the Year. As chair of the society’s new words committee, I oversaw the lively colloquy, which attracted many members of the group and the larger Linguistic Society of America.

Winning words were also selected in such categories as “Most Creative" and “Political Word of the Year." And this time we added a special ad-hoc category related to one of the most buzzed-about stories of 2023: artificial intelligence.

Our new category included an array of AI heavy hitters. There was “ChatGPT," the name for OpenAI’s chatbot, which is so successful it often gets used generically for any generative AI system. There was “LLM," short for “large language model," the machine-learning algorithm trained on mountains of text that powers AI programs. And there was “hallucination," for AI-generated responses that are untethered from reality.

Triumphing over all of these was “stochastic parrot," used by AI skeptics to point out that large language models are not capable of understanding language but instead have been programmed to parrot back plausible-sounding synthetic text.

The term was coined by University of Washington computational linguist Emily M. Bender in a widely cited 2021 paper. As it happened, Bender was in attendance at the Word of the Year event and spoke about how her coinage of “stochastic parrot" took off.

The first part of the phrase, “stochastic," means “randomly determined," and is derived from the ancient Greek word “stokhastikos" meaning “based on guesswork." A “stokhastes" was someone aiming to predict the future through divination. The word is recorded in English from 1662, when the theologian John Owen wrote of the “stocastick faculty," meaning the power of conjecture.

It would take until the 20th century for the term to get applied to modern statistical modeling. The Russian statistician A.A. Chuprov used the word “stochastical" in a 1923 paper to mean “based on the theory of probability," and the shorter form “stochastic" became a standard way to refer to probabilistic distributions and patterns.

Bender put a new spin on the word when she and her co-authors published their paper on the risks of “stochastic parrots," or “large language models that are impressive in their ability to generate realistic-sounding language but ultimately do not truly understand the meaning of the language they are processing."

“Parrot" has referred to the mimicking bird since the 16th century, and soon after it entered the lexicon, it came to be used for someone who repeats words without understanding, as well as a verb meaning “imitate like a parrot."

That unusual combination of words, “stochastic parrot," quickly circulated in the AI community, proving useful to those seeking to puncture the hype surrounding ventures like ChatGPT. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman himself gave the term an ironic boost when he tweeted “i am a stochastic parrot, and so r u" in December 2022, just days after ChatGPT was released.

As “stochastic parrot" snowballed in popularity, Bender witnessed how her creation swiftly spun out of her control. She notes bemusedly how the term often gets attributed to other (male) researchers, and how it has been interpreted as a slur against AI. People who are invested in the idea that LLMs can achieve artificial general intelligence, Bender told me via email, “take ‘stochastic parrots’ as an insult to the machines that they have anthropomorphized (and maybe identified with)."

Such is the peril of the word-coiner: if a neologism like “stochastic parrot" takes flight, there is nothing you can do to get it back in its cage.