‘Stochastic Parrot’: A Name for AI That Sounds a Bit Less Intelligent

As “stochastic parrot" snowballed in popularity, Bender witnessed how her creation swiftly spun out of her control. She notes bemusedly how the term often gets attributed to other (male) researchers, and how it has been interpreted as a slur against AI. People who are invested in the idea that LLMs can achieve artificial general intelligence, Bender told me via email, “take ‘stochastic parrots’ as an insult to the machines that they have anthropomorphized (and maybe identified with)."