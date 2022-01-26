How China got Tesla and what we can learn from it

Tesla has invested in China, and Shanghai’s deal with Tesla offers a classic template of how a ‘carrot and stick’ investment policy can lead to the development of a powerful EV ecosystem. When China started negotiations with Tesla, its local market was plagued with low-quality EVs (mostly hybrids) of limited capability. Chinese policymakers were clear-headed about how they wanted to use Tesla. The US-based company would have to develop Shanghai as its export hub and source locally. They reasoned that this would kill three birds with a single stone. It would not only bolster exports, but also make local component suppliers more competitive and help them acquire sophisticated manufacturing knowhow. Lastly, Tesla would put pressure on other local manufacturers to upgrade their standards and act as the proverbial aggressive catfish that forces other fish in the pond to swim faster. To achieve this, Tesla was provided with lavish incentives, including cheap land, low cost loans, subsidies, tax breaks and 100% ownership of the factory ( a first in China where all foreign automakers need domestic partners). There was plenty of stick as well. Tesla would have to invest at least $2 billion over 5 years, for example, and start paying Chinese taxes of at least $323 million from 2023 onwards, failing which Tesla would lose its factory to the Chinese government.

