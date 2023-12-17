Suddenly Tesla isn’t so cool anymore and must return to the drawing board

Tesla is recalling every vehicle it has ever sold in America in the period between 2012 and 2023 to install a major update to the autopilot software. This 2-million car recall was prompted by the findings of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. After a two-year investigation the NHTSA concluded that the Tesla autopilot software may not be sufficient to prevent driver misuse and could therefore contribute to crashes.

The company will now install an update designed to induce drivers to pay more attention when the car is on autopilot, in case a situation arises that requires human intervention. The update will increase warnings and alerts to drivers, and even limit places where basic versions of the autopilot can operate.

The massive recall brings to the fore several of the challenges for autonomous vehicles. There have been some 270 Tesla crashes in the two-year period investigated by the NHTSA. This is not a large number, given there are 2 million Teslas on the road. But self-driving cars, or partially autonomous driver-assisted cars will always be held to higher safety standards than ordinary human-driven cars.

That’s at least partly due to some wariness on the part of insurers. Fixing liability in an accident involving an autonomous vehicle is complicated, and often leads to messy disputes with companies trying to pass the buck in terms of figuring out what is to blame.

But quite apart from insurers being cautious, surveys indicate that even in America, with its high levels of tech acceptance, over 60% of adults are afraid of travelling in an autonomous vehicle. There are debates about levels of oversight. Videos showing self-driving cars making errors such as driving into oncoming traffic and hitting poles have alarmed people.

There are also safety concerns over Teslas being electrical vehicles. EVs have fewer moving parts and are mechanically safer than internal combustion vehicles. But if they do catch fire in an accident or due to electrical malfunction, special equipment and training are required to douse the flames due to the fears of persistent short-circuits. Firemen and police departments may not always have either the training or the equipment on hand.

The new data offers a better ability to track safety since data will be updated monthly. There are several million cars on US roads with semi-autonomous crash avoidance systems. Twelve car companies operating in the US reported 400 crashes to the NHTSA involving vehicles with partially autonomous driver assistance. Honda reported 90 crashes, the second highest after Tesla.

The NHTSA requires crashes to be reported if partially automated systems were operating up to 30 seconds before a crash, and these include incidents such as airbag deployment, pedestrian and cyclist collisions, or hospitalisation. But the report also noted that there may be glitches in recording and reporting real-time data.

Tesla’s Elon Musk has said self-driving is “really the difference between Tesla being worth a lot of money or worth basically zero". Tesla does have fantastic valuations at the stock market, way ahead of other carmakers. Tesla has a price-earnings ratio of 75-plus, while Toyota (9x PE), Honda (8x PE), and General Motors (4XPE) have valuations at a fraction of Tesla’s.

Apple and Google are also eager to start building autonomous vehicles. Waymo, Google’s autonomous vehicle subsidiary, operates 700 self-driving vehicles (converted Jaguar EVs, so there’s an Indian connection), and is testing Waymo One, an autonomous ride-hailing option in Arizona.

The Tesla recall could raise questions on what is so “cool" about autonomous cars?

Part of the cool factor for Tesla comes from environmental concerns that make EVs popular. The rest is due to the fact that it is the market leader in autonomous cars, with software reputedly a few steps ahead of rivals. The recall could cut both ways in terms of that perception. Tesla fans will say these cars will become even safer after the update. But there will be detractors who point at the recall and shy away from self-driven cars.