Suddenly Tesla isn’t so cool anymore and must return to the drawing board
Summary
- Could the recall of 2 million Teslas for a safety update of its autopilot software bump down its cool factor?
Tesla is recalling every vehicle it has ever sold in America in the period between 2012 and 2023 to install a major update to the autopilot software. This 2-million car recall was prompted by the findings of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. After a two-year investigation the NHTSA concluded that the Tesla autopilot software may not be sufficient to prevent driver misuse and could therefore contribute to crashes.