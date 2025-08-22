Swraj Paul was socialist India's first capitalist revolutionary
In today's India, where acquisitions are normal, Paul would have been seen as a hero. But in 1983 he was a decade too early, and thus remains the Carl Icahn that socialist India was too frightened to embrace and too foolish to learn from.
Swraj Paul, who passed away in London on Thursday evening at the age of 94, was one of the most consequential entrepreneurs that the India of the past prevented from flourishing. Born into a Punjabi Hindu family in Jullunder (now Jalandhar) on 18 February 1931, Paul's journey from foundry owner's son to London steel magnate began with a tragedy that would define his character.