Swraj Paul was socialist India's first capitalist revolutionary

A revolution delayed

In India, Swraj Paul will be remembered for his audacious takeover battles. The final act wasn't just Paul's defeat; it was India's as well. His intervention could have triggered a corporate governance revolution, one that eventually arrived in the 2000s when institutional investors finally forced Indian companies to treat minority shareholders as partners, not extras. Instead, License Raj ensured that inefficient family control continued while genuine entrepreneurs such as Paul were branded predatory “foreign hands".