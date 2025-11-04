Taking hostages turned out to be Hamas’s undoing

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepted Mr. Trump’s plan, and many world leaders endorsed or welcomed it. Moral clarity, backed by soldiers’ bravery, overcame moral bankruptcy. Mr. Netanyahu was right when he said in a July 2024 speech before the U.S. Congress that “the war in Gaza could end tomorrow if Hamas surrenders, disarms and returns all the hostages." It took 15 months for many to realize that this was true. In the same speech, the prime minister warned that if Hamas didn’t lay down its arms and return the hostages, “Israel will fight until we destroy Hamas’s military capabilities and its rule in Gaza."