N. Chandrasekaran’s exit illustrates how professionals and family businesses make for uneasy bed fellows in India

What has gone largely undiscussed is the cost to those with the least say in the matter. For over six months, Tata Sons has been governed in a manner that should alarm both Tata watchers and shareholders. A board meeting deferred, a reappointment left hanging, a chairman exiting rather than risking a contentious shareholder vote — none of this might show up in the short term but it has implications in terms of slowing decision-making. This, in a conglomerate whose listed companies answer to public shareholders even as the holding company above them answers to no one but the trusts. Minority shareholders in those listed entities had no say in the matter and no clarity on how long the vacuum would last.