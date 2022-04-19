TCS is no longer the most profitable Tata company, and that’s a good thing

Chandra has turned to TCS – and TCS executives – to deliver on his ‘One Tata’ vision for the group. His digital vision for the group will be driven by TCS veteran Pratik Pal, the new head of Tata Digital, the apex entity for the group’s digital assets. AS Lakshminarayanan, CEO and MD of Tata Communications, and N Sivasamban, CEO of Tata Communication Transformation Services (TCTS) are also ex TCS. Even last week’s management rejigs at the group’s latest acquisition Air India featured many faces from TCS. Importantly, though, there were managers from other Tata entities as well. While Chandra himself is helming Air India in the absence of a CEO, Tata Steel HR head Satya Ramaswamy is the new CHRO at Air India, the former head of strategic initiatives at Tata Digital is the airline’s chief digital officer, while a team from Taj Hotels is working on improving passenger amenities.