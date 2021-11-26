Tedious TDS: Time for a relook

· Introduction of TDS Ledger - There is a lot of litigation on matching the TDS credit with the year in which relevant income is offered to tax. Detailed reconciliation statements are required to be maintained by the deductee in such cases to ensure that there is no mismatch and credit is claimed in the correct year. This is a cumbersome exercise, particularly where the number of transactions is very high. This issue can be mitigated to a great extent by providing for a TDS Ledger for the deductee. The deductee could claim credit of the amount of TDS to its credit against its final tax liability for each year and the balance could be carried forward. It’s a revenue neutral measure, however, would remove the need for detailed reconciliation by the deductees. It will also reduce litigation on this issue of linking income of a particular year with the TDS.