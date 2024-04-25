Tesla faces an identity crisis: carmaker or tech firm?
Summary
- Elon Musk’s fiendish conundrum
On the night before Elon Musk unveiled Tesla’s first-quarter results on April 23rd, your columnist brought his car to a halt, noticing a futuristic vehicle hooked up to a Tesla charging station in Los Angeles. It was a dark-purple Cybertruck. Twinkling lights glittered behind the tinted windows. It looked so wedgelike, angular and otherworldly that it could have moonlighted as an armoured personnel carrier in “Civil War", a new apocalyptic film.