The agony of 24 hostages is over. The Gaza war isn’t
- Several uncertainties remain. Will Israel modify its tactics to reduce the number of civilians it is killing in Gaza, and opt for lower-intensity raids to kill or capture Hamas’s leaders and fighters
WHEN HAMAS murdered and kidnapped 1,400 people on October 7th it triggered the biggest Middle East crisis in a decade and a brutal war in Gaza. On November 24th a small number of the roughly 240 captives tasted freedom again amid a four-day truce in the fighting. Israeli officials confirmed that 13 Israeli hostages had been handed over to the Red Cross; the authorities in Qatar said another 11 captives, ten holding Thai passports and one from the Philippines, were being released. At the Hatzerim air base in southern Israel, helicopters were standing by to whisk the released Israeli victims, all women or children, to hospitals. Their horrific ordeal may be over but at least 200 other captives remain in Gaza and Israel’s war against Hamas is likely to go on.