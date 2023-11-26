The agony of 24 hostages is over. The Gaza war isn’t

Yet several uncertainties remain. One is whether, as the scale of death and destruction becomes more apparent, Gazans will direct their rage towards Hamas and its nihilistic credo, as well as towards Israel. Another is whether and how Israel will modify its tactics to reduce the number of civilians it is killing in Gaza, both to assuage global opinion and to adapt to fighting in the south, from where non-combatants have no realistic possibility of evacuation. Just before the ceasefire came into effect the Israel Defence Forces launched intense strikes on targets in Gaza, including the south. The next phase of the fighting could involve lower-intensity raids in the south in an attempt to kill or capture Hamas’s leaders and fighters.