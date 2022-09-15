The charm of Meera brought to life in the 21st century

The play is unique in many aspects. For instance, in the introductory scene, Ridhima (who is tied in ropes) slowly disentangles herself as she begins to dance, conveying to the audience the importance of expressing oneself in one’s journey to seek freedom. At one point, she is gasping for air, and this, when amalgamated with her wonderful classical dance moves and dialogues, exhorts the audience to seek their own notion of absolute freedom. No less special is Ridhima’s reading of an Iranian poem on the plight of women in that society, which puts into context the global aspect of the freedom issue, thus universalizing Meera. And even how effectively the play merges classical and Western music to evoke the sentiments of love and devotion for Krishna through the former, while the latter outshines in scenes that connect the contemporary relevance of Meera to the discourse around freedom of expression. The audience will be challenged to explore more such nuances and interpretations as the play leaves them with inspiration to understand the art enacted on stage.

