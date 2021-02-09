The Competition Commission’s puzzling telecom study

We are already seeing the next stage in the symbiotic evolution of this relationship as OTT players have begun to vertically integrate themselves with TSPs. Ordinarily, developments like should have set off alarm bells, but, according to the study, the stakeholders who were surveyed remain sanguine, believing that any such integration could only be a win-win situation. By integrating themselves with innovators at the edge, TSPs will stop being “dumb pipes", responsible for little other than shunting data from one node to the next. OTT players, on the other hand, will benefit from being able to build products that are more tightly integrated with core infrastructure. As much as all this will likely result in improvements in overall efficiency, I can’t help but worry about the extent to which a cessation in hostilities will retard the market’s pace of innovation.