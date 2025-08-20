The difficult path to peace in Ukraine

Meanwhile, Mr. Zelensky won’t sign a document giving Russia sovereignty over the territories it has claimed. Nor will he give up a region that Mr. Putin has reportedly demanded must surrender: the portion of Donetsk that remains outside Russia’s control and contains some of Ukraine’s strongest defensive lines. Relinquishing it would be the modern equivalent to the Munich Agreement that Czechoslovakia was forced to sign in 1938, in which it agreed to cede its critical border regions and defenses to Nazi Germany.