The effect of farm sector changes on agrarian movements in India

At the root of the dissonance is the changed nature of agriculture, particularly over the last three decades. One change pertains to cropping patterns across states. Since the beginning of the last decade, horticulture crops have overtaken the total production of food-grain in the country. This shift away from primarily cereal-based agriculture to a more diversified cropping pattern dominated by horticulture and commercial crops has implications for how the state supports agriculture and also the farm-market interface. Unlike rice and wheat, which continue to enjoy state support by way of public procurement at minimum support prices (MSPs), no such protection is available to horticulture or other crops such as coarse cereals, oilseeds and pulses. This increases not only the dependence of these crops on the market, but also their vulnerability to price fluctuations. That is why agricultural concerns differ in states where MSP-led procurement is not dominant or state mandis are non-functional.