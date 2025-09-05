The Fed’s ‘gain of function’ monetary policy

One might think that new tools created after 2008 and the centralization of the financial market would have given the Fed greater insight about the economy’s direction. At a minimum, all those gained functions should have allowed the Fed to steer the economy more effectively. That didn’t happen. In 2009, the Fed forecast that real gross domestic product would accelerate to 4% in 2011. Instead, growth slowed to 1.6%. Cumulatively over that period, the Fed’s two-year projections overstated real GDP by more than $1 trillion. Repeated misses demonstrate that the Fed placed too much faith in its own abilities and in expansionary fiscal policy to spur growth. When the Trump administration shifted toward tax cuts and deregulation, the Fed’s forecasts were too pessimistic, underscoring its reliance on flawed models and neglect of supply-side effects.