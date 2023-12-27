The Federal Reserve Deserves a Pat on the Back
SummaryPaying interest on reserves allows the Fed to provide liquidity and maintain financial stability.
The Federal Reserve takes a lot of criticism, but on occasion we should stop and cheer its successes. Over the past 15 years the Fed has engineered a fundamental advance in monetary policy by paying interest on reserves and supplying “ample" reserves.
