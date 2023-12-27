The Federal Reserve Deserves a Pat on the Back

Other advantages seem to be unfolding in front of us. Why didn’t a widely predicted recession break out when the Fed raised interest rates 5 percentage points? Well, back in the day, to raise interest rates the Fed reduced the quantity of reserves, and with that, via reserve requirements, the amount banks could lend and deposits people could hold. Scarce money and credit, arguably, caused the economy to tank. Now, raising interest rates has no such credit and quantitative effect. The Fed used to slow the car by draining oil. Now it just eases off the gas.