The fight of Trump’s political life
Peggy Noonan , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 02 Aug 2024, 12:45 PM IST
SummaryKamala Harris has the wind at her back. Her strengths became clearer in the past two weeks.
Those who think about politics and history as a profession can’t resist comparing presidential years. “This is 1968 all over again." “We’re back to the dynamics of ’72." We do this because we know political history and love it, and because there are always parallels and lessons to be learned.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less