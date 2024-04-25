The FTC decrees: No more non-compete agreements
SummaryLina Khan’s latest rule instantly invalidates 30 million contracts without Congressional authority.
Is there anything that Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan doesn’t think she can do? Apparently not. On Tuesday she and her fellow Democratic commissioners effectively invalidated tens of millions of employment contracts without authority from Congress.
