The ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ and His Quest for the F-16

Juice yearned to become a fighter pilot and got permission from his high-school principal “to come to school in a military uniform," his mother recalls. She had her doubts. “He was a little bit myopic," she says. “His nature is very freedom-loving, and he does not do well in terms of submitting or subordination." She told him: “You cannot go to the army because you do not obey." True to form, he defied her, saving up for laser eye surgery and enrolling as an air-force cadet in 2011. He eventually became an officer and pilot in the Vasylkiv Tactical Aviation Brigade.