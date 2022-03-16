The global economic chaos caused by the Ukraine war

There are few better examples of business hubris and the laws of unforeseeable consequences than the fable of Guangda, whose company Tsingshan Holding Group is one of the world’s largest producers of nickel and and the world’s largest of stainless steel, and the LME. Russia is one of the world’s top suppliers of nickel as well as of wheat, which is why the war it started has sent commodity prices soaring, from wheat and corn to nickel. The founder of Tsingshan,had begun betting on a price fall long before Russian President Vladimir Putin started threatening war this year. Guangda, who gave up his job with a state-owned enterprise and along with his wife started the company with $107,000 borrowed from friends in 1988, built his company to one with $56 billion in revenues last year and operations and partnerships in Indonesia and Australia. Nicknamed ‘Big Shot’, the billionaire has mostly seen good times roll for the past three decades. War must have seemed as implausible as believing space aliens could land in Beijing. Last week, Guangda was blaming unnamed foreigners for his misfortunes. Nikkei Asia reported that he had likely received help from the Chinese government to secure a credit line.