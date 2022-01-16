The green forays of Reliance and Adani should be celebrated

South Korea’s Posco (short for the Pohang Iron and Steel Co.) is a famous example of a dynamic comparative advantage built by state action. The World Bank had, in the 1960s, ruled steelmaking an activity ill-suited for industrially backward and raw-material-starved Korea. The Korean government went ahead and helped set up Posco in 1973, anyhow. It became one of the world’s most competitive and innovative producers of steel and specialized steel. If Korea had been guided by policy lessons that ignore the possibilities of policy-induced technological progress and changes in comparative advantage, Samsung would not have emerged as a contender for the world’s sophisticated semiconductor crown, and LG would not be the world’s best producer of large OLED screens.