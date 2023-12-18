The Houthi assault on global shipping
SummaryIran is ultimately responsible for the missile and drone attacks by its Yemen proxy militia on commercial ships.
The press is reporting that the Biden Administration is contemplating the use of military force in response to continuing attacks on commercial shipping by the Houthi militia in Yemen. It’s about time. The Houthi missile attacks pose the most significant threat to global shipping in decades, and they will continue unless a global coalition unites to stop them.