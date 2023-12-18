The Houthi assault on global shipping

The U.S. doesn’t want the conflict in the Middle East to expand, but the Navy is already engaged in defensive operations. The question is whether the U.S. and other Western navies are merely going to play defense and catch missiles as the Houthis set the terms of battle. Sooner or later a Houthi missile may get past U.S. naval defenses and kill American sailors. Then the White House will have little choice other than to strike back.

