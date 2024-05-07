The Houthis may embolden Beijing

World leaders know that what happens in the Middle East doesn’t stay there. As Israel warns Gazans to evacuate Rafah and negotiators haggle over cease-fire terms, the effect of Middle East hostilities on the geopolitics of the Indo-Pacific continues to deepen.

First and most directly, the Middle East war is expanding. On May 4, Iranian state media reported that the Shahid Mahdavi, a former container ship converted to carry and launch fixed-wing drones and helicopters and equipped with sophisticated electronic equipment, had crossed the equator in the Indian Ocean. The move came as the Houthis reiterated their threats to target ships from the Red Sea as far south as the Cape of Good Hope.

These threats aren’t idle. Houthi drones can hit targets more than 1,200 miles from their bases in Yemen, and on April 26 they struck a container ship more than 300 nautical miles southeast of the Horn of Africa. The damage to the MSC Orion was minor and crew members weren’t injured, but the message was clear. Any ship attempting to reach Europe from the Mideast or Indo-Pacific now risks a Houthi attack.

Companies and governments from South Korea to Sri Lanka will take note. Iran has dramatically expanded its threat to the commerce on which their economies depend, and the U.S., so far, has failed to respond.

The second spillover is political. Blaming the suffering of Gazans on American support for Israel has proved successful. Public opinion in much of Indonesia and Malaysia has turned sharply anti-American. Consumer boycotts against American brands like McDonald’s and Starbucks have hurt sales significantly. KFC’s local Malaysian operator temporarily closed more than 100 restaurants, while reports from Indonesia say employees have been harmed in the stores of a locally based Starbucks operator.

That unrest could possibly derail delicate talks to establish formal ties between Indonesia, the world’s most populous predominantly Muslim nation, and Israel. That in turn would complicate Jakarta’s bid to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a membership expected to strengthen Indonesia’s economic links with the West.

Malaysia is a major regional player with a rapidly developing economy. Resource-rich Indonesia remains critical to the regional balance of power and to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a critical arena for great-power diplomacy across Southeast Asia. Sensing an opportunity, China is moving with alacrity to differentiate its Middle East position from America’s. It recently hosted “reconciliation" talks between Hamas and Fatah representatives, following talks in Moscow. Expect more focused signaling, disinformation campaigns and diplomatic maneuvers as China and Russia work to drive wedges between Asean and the West.

The third and perhaps most significant Indo-Pacific consequence of the long Middle East war is psychological. More of the region’s thought leaders and policymakers wonder whether the foundations of the American-led world order are eroding.

Until this year, Indo-Pacific concern about the declining effectiveness of American leadership mostly centered on trade. America’s retreat into protectionism is keenly felt in the Indo-Pacific, where nobody currently expects anything but more tariffs and restrictions in either a second Biden or Trump term. A new Trump administration would impose stinging tariffs; a re-elected Team Biden would shovel onerous new green mandates on top of continuing protectionism.

But now the focus is shifting to the decline of the American security order. Washington’s unwillingness or inability to stop Houthi piracy across sea lanes vital to regional trade is shocking. For 80 years the U.S. Navy has kept the trade routes to the Middle East and Europe open. Is that era ending? If so, must countries now court Iran and its ally Russia to ensure safe passage for their ships?

Beyond that, Indo-Pacific observers are beginning to wonder whether the U.S. has the strategic vision, diplomatic competence and military strength to manage simultaneous crises in Europe, the Mideast and Indo-Pacific. China is intensifying the military and political pressure on its neighbors. North Korea is relentlessly expanding its weapons capabilities. Russia and Iran are rampaging unchecked. The increasingly integrated actions of the axis of revisionist powers threaten to overwhelm America’s limited ability to keep the peace. As Japanese commentator Hiroyuki Akitarecently noted, the risk of a “negative chain reaction" in which regional conflicts combine to set off a global conflagration is rising.

If the U.S. can’t stop Russia, Hamas, Iran or the Houthis, our friends in the Indo-Pacific wonder, what are the chances America can stop China?

Team Biden needs to give them an answer.