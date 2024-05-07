The Houthis may embolden Beijing

Beyond that, Indo-Pacific observers are beginning to wonder whether the U.S. has the strategic vision, diplomatic competence and military strength to manage simultaneous crises in Europe, the Mideast and Indo-Pacific. China is intensifying the military and political pressure on its neighbors. North Korea is relentlessly expanding its weapons capabilities. Russia and Iran are rampaging unchecked. The increasingly integrated actions of the axis of revisionist powers threaten to overwhelm America’s limited ability to keep the peace. As Japanese commentator Hiroyuki Akitarecently noted, the risk of a “negative chain reaction" in which regional conflicts combine to set off a global conflagration is rising.