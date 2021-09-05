The incredible certitude of our asset monetization programme

Take the recent case of Indian Railways trying to attract private players to run 150 trains. The plan at one level failed because private operators feared continued government interference. It is worth remembering what the Centre said in an answer to a question raised in the Rajya Sabha in March 2018: “Bulk of litigation in the courts… consists of cases in which the government is a party." The government is a happy litigator, given that officials taking other parties to court are not paying from their own pockets. Decisions to litigate are made at relatively low levels of governance, and the government keeps appealing in higher courts even if it keeps losing.