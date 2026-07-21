The Iran war could consume the Trump presidency

When Mr Obama coined the term, he was thinking of his own predecessor, George Bush, and the fatal mix of vengefulness, impatience and overambition that doomed the American-led campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq that followed the September 2001 terrorist attacks. After studying the Bush years, Mr Obama learned (and indeed overlearned) abiding lessons about the dangers of American hubris. He was sceptical of nation-building in far-off lands, believed that only the gravest threats to America warrant armed intervention and thought of many allies as aggravating free-riders on American power. Striving to balance his coldly realist instincts with the liberal values that he believed his country should uphold, he suggested that America should pick its battles, and be “hardheaded at the same time as we’re bighearted”.