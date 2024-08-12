The ISIS plot against Taylor Swift
SummaryA serious threat shuts down a concert in Vienna as Washington withdraws from terrorist hot spots.
The terrorist plot against a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna last week is the latest indication that the terror group Islamic State poses a growing threat to the U.S. and its interests. You wouldn’t know it based on the Biden administration’s withdrawal from terrorist hot spots across South Asia, the Middle East and Africa. The plot, which could have killed dozens of Americans attending the concert, should be a wake-up call for a more robust U.S. counterterrorism policy.