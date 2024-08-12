The ISIS plot against Taylor Swift

Yet the U.S. has cut and run from terrorist sanctuaries. This month the U.S. military turned over control of its final base in the African country of Niger even though the Islamic State and al Qaeda are on the rise in the region. U.S. and French forces also withdrew from nearby Mali and Burkina Faso. Perhaps most alarming, the U.S. left Afghanistan, the country that houses ISIS-K leaders, in a catastrophic withdrawal in 2021.