The Lesson of 1975 for Today’s Pessimists
Andy Kessler , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 02 Jan 2024, 12:09 AM IST
SummaryThings always seem dark and desperate before a new age of innovation kicks off.
On Dec. 31, 1975, I drove into Manhattan with a few friends to see the New York Rangers play at Madison Square Garden—“The World’s Most Famous Arena." We sat in the blue nosebleed seats and a cigar smoker a few rows down—yes, this was before they banned smoking indoors—would sometimes block our view with smoke rings. There were more fights in the stands than on the ice. Anyone remember the Atlanta Flames? They won 8-1.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less