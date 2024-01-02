The Lesson of 1975 for Today’s Pessimists

Maybe it’s because of that experience that whenever I think of the ’70s, I shiver. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed that afternoon at 852.41. Four years later it was basically the same. The skies were always gray and smoggy. Beyond air pollution there was destitution in 1975: 8% unemployment. And while inflation was dropping, it was still running hot at 7%. Garbage piled up on the streets. New York City was bankrupt. In October, the Daily News ran the headline: “FORD TO CITY: DROP DEAD." Punk bands would soon be singing “No Future." They were desolate times. In vitro fertilization, stents and recombinant DNA human insulin were still years away.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}