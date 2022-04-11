The marital rape exception fails all tests of Constitutional validity

The fact that marital rape remains an exception is disturbing and the Karnataka HC’s judgement underscores the urgency of recognizing such sexual assault. It is pertinent that a division bench of the Kerala HC upheld marital rape as a valid ground for divorce in 2021. Justice Madan Lokur too, in Independent Thought vs. Union of India, had struck down a part of the exception, although this judgment was confined to minor wives. Courts had been reluctant to strike down the exception, perhaps in anticipation that it might be construed as an act of judicial overreach. They conveniently failed to exercise their powers of judicial review under Article 13. As for the legislature, it seems to fear that recognizing marital rape as an offence might displease orthodox voters.

