The #MeToo movement needs to gain force across the world

When Australia’s first female prime minister called out sexism in parliament eight years ago, her speech went viral. Addressing the male opposition leader sitting across from her in the chamber, Julia Gillard said: “If he wants to know what misogyny looks like in modern Australia, he doesn’t need a motion in the House of Representatives, he needs a mirror." Her address, still in circulation on TikTok, still resonate with women around the world who recognize their own experiences in Gillard’s fury.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}