On my first day in London 25 years ago, the tragic news broke that Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris. The public outpouring that followed showed how the monarchy is so often a focal point for conversation on what it means to be British. The death of Queen Elizabeth II is not wholly unexpected or tragic. But a quarter-century later, I’m more alive to its significance in my adopted country. Like so many major events she took part in over 7 decades on the British throne, her succession will no doubt be flawlessly executed. And yet, as anyone who’s lost a family member knows, no one is really prepared.

That applies on a grand scale here. From the moment the prime minister is told “London Bridge is down", a whole series of plans is activated. The country will talk of little else for days ahead. But neither the royal family nor the UK knows what it will be like to have a new monarch. You can’t visit Britain without noticing you are in a kingdom. Stamps and paper currency bear the queen’s portrait and countless places bear “Royal" names . Even so, my younger self couldn’t grasp how one person could come to embody a nation’s view of itself. For an American, it all sits oddly apart from modern notions of democracy. The hereditary principle is anathema to the American sense of meritocracy. So was the idea of a head of state who is also head of church.

And yet, I get it. Becoming British has meant working toward an understanding of things that come naturally to the native-born. The other lesson I gleaned from my early days living in the UK was that while the queen’s role is ceremonial, there is no neat dividing line between palace and politics. The queen may stay out of politics, but as former US ambassador to Britain Raymond Seitz, a keen observer of Britain, wrote, “when that little arch of reservation rises on the royal brow, a silent shudder runs through Whitehall."

After Diana’s death, a new prime minister made a statement that captured the public mood, crowning her “the people’s princess." Tony Blair’s popularity hit 93%, considered a record of a democratic politician. The queen, by many accounts following his lead, opened up too, showing a monarchy that could adapt to a changing time.

The great British essayist Walter Bagehot warned that the light should not be allowed in on this rich tapestry of convention and ceremony. The trick of the monarchy is its mystique; its distance from ordinary people serves to bring elected government closer to them. The monarch’s role, he said, could be vaguely defined as “to warn, to encourage, to be consulted." Like the rule of law in the absence of a written constitution, this nuance may feel odd to the non-Brit.

What makes this succession poignant and its effect unpredictable is the combination of the former queen’s personal brand and the historic moment that Britain finds itself in. She may have inherited a crown, but the admiration was earned. This arose from her relentless service, but also the values she lived by—decency, duty, spiritual devotion, love of nature, loyalty to family and country. Hers is an impossible act to follow for Charles, her heir and now king. He is happily remarried to Camilla, the woman at the heart of his marriage breakup with Diana. Those wounds at least have healed, but his family is still reeling from the public falling-out of his two sons, William and Harry. With the queen gone, it will be on Charles to create a sense of stability and continuity, but just stopping the sense of decay would be a start.

The queen’s death represents a moment of vulnerability but also opportunity. Although support for the monarchy is strong overall in Britain, with about 62% of Britons in favour, it’s weakest among young people; only a third of 18- to 24-year-olds see the point. “If the monarchy is to thrive, it must keep telling a story that engages people," wrote historian Alex von Tunzelmann. “This does not mean it should modernize. Its appeal may lie in reiterating that sense of tradition, benevolence and duty that the Queen has channelled so well."

The royal succession will also be a test of another new PM, Liz Truss, whose handling of the response will be broadcast around the world. Days of remembrance will dwarf talk of the country’s energy crisis, the flailing National Health Service, the war in Ukraine and pretty much all other news. But only temporarily. The queen has passed away at a time when Britain’s fourth-straight Conservative government is redefining its role in the world after Brexit, trying to hold a fraying union together and confronting the biggest economic crunch since the financial crisis. The pound, as if asking the question, is at its lowest level since 1985.

Some 2.5 billion people watched Diana’s funeral. This change of guard is being watched too, whether people get the implications, or, like me after all these years, are still piecing it together.

Therese Raphael is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion covering health care and British politics.