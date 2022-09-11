The mystique of royalty in our age of republican modernity4 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2022, 10:37 PM IST
Queen Elizabeth II’s demise was a reminder of monarchy’s appeal
Queen Elizabeth II’s demise was a reminder of monarchy’s appeal
Listen to this article
On my first day in London 25 years ago, the tragic news broke that Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris. The public outpouring that followed showed how the monarchy is so often a focal point for conversation on what it means to be British. The death of Queen Elizabeth II is not wholly unexpected or tragic. But a quarter-century later, I’m more alive to its significance in my adopted country. Like so many major events she took part in over 7 decades on the British throne, her succession will no doubt be flawlessly executed. And yet, as anyone who’s lost a family member knows, no one is really prepared.