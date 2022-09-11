The mystique of royalty in our age of republican modernity

What makes this succession poignant and its effect unpredictable is the combination of the former queen’s personal brand and the historic moment that Britain finds itself in. She may have inherited a crown, but the admiration was earned. This arose from her relentless service, but also the values she lived by—decency, duty, spiritual devotion, love of nature, loyalty to family and country. Hers is an impossible act to follow for Charles, her heir and now king. He is happily remarried to Camilla, the woman at the heart of his marriage breakup with Diana. Those wounds at least have healed, but his family is still reeling from the public falling-out of his two sons, William and Harry. With the queen gone, it will be on Charles to create a sense of stability and continuity, but just stopping the sense of decay would be a start.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}