The Obama era is finally history in the Middle East
SummaryThe threat from Iran is greatly diminished, but Turkey poses new challenges.
The consequences of Bashar al-Assad’s fall from power in Syria will reverberate for years across the Middle East, but one great fact is already clear. The Obama era in Middle Eastern history has, thankfully, come to an end.
