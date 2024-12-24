The Obama era is finally history in the Middle East

Ironically, Team Biden ended up serving as pallbearers at the funeral of a Middle East policy it hoped to save. After trying and failing to restore Mr. Obama’s nuclear deal, Team Biden searched for ways to accommodate Iran, relaxing sanctions and trying to engage diplomatically with the mullahs in Tehran. But in the end, Iran’s support of Hamas’s and Hezbollah’s aggression against Israel was too much. After the Iran-backed Hamas terror attack against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, Team Biden, sometimes reluctantly and with much grumbling, provided Israel with enough weapons to beat Hamas and Hezbollah in ways that shocked Iran and dramatically reduced its power. To use those weapons effectively, Israel had to frustrate U.S. efforts to tie its hands, change its government, and dictate what would have been disastrous changes in war-fighting strategy. Even so, the provision of critical military aid may be remembered as the single most consequential use of American power on Mr. Biden’s watch.