The Peril of Abandoning Ukraine
David Satter , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 08 Dec 2023, 01:06 PM IST
SummaryIf Congress forces Kyiv to accept a Russian victory, the result won’t be peace but a new war.
With money for Ukraine running out, there is much talk in Congress about the U.S. southern border but scant attention to menacing developments inside Russia. If aid is cut off and Ukraine is forced to accept a Russian victory, the result won’t be peace but Russian preparation for a new war.
