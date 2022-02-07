The PM’s popularity

The approval rating of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as tracked by Morning Consult, has topped its list of 13 national leaders again. At 72%, Modi’s approval rating, according to the global consultancy’s latest update, is well ahead of others in power. Mexican President López Obrador, placed second, has a 64% rating, while Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is third with 57%. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is fourth with a 47% figure, while US President Joe Biden, with 41%, shares the sixth slot with three others. The UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who’s embroiled in a scandal over alleged lockdown violations, is at the bottom with a 30% rating.

Modi has headed this list for three years: through the thick and thin of covid, that is, a pandemic that has taken a toll on the appeal of politicians in many other countries. His sustained popularity is visible in domestic trackers as well, such as the “Mood of the Nation" survey done by a weekly publication. Opponents on the lookout for correlations with Indian economic or pandemic numbers would have hit dead-ends. This is extraordinary, no doubt. Yet, Modi shows no sign of taking his political success for granted

