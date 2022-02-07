The PM’s popularity

Modi has headed this list for three years: through the thick and thin of covid, that is, a pandemic that has taken a toll on the appeal of politicians in many other countries. His sustained popularity is visible in domestic trackers as well, such as the “Mood of the Nation" survey done by a weekly publication. Opponents on the lookout for correlations with Indian economic or pandemic numbers would have hit dead-ends. This is extraordinary, no doubt. Yet, Modi shows no sign of taking his political success for granted